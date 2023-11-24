Protestors outside Somerset Mall on Black Friday call for permanent cease-fire

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Somerset Mall saw more than Black Friday shoppers on Friday as protestors showed up outside of the mall calling for a permanent cease-fire amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

"A pause is not a cease-fire. We are demanding a permanent cease-fire," said Rebeka Islam, one of the protestors among the crowd calling for change.

Islam said the goal of Friday's gathering was to make their message loud and clear.

"I'm human, and what I see is not ok," she said.

The protest took place in Metro Detroit the same day 24 hostages were released from Gaza hours after the four-day cease-fire took effect between Israel and Hamas.

Sam Dubin of the Jewish Community Relations Council says the Jewish community feels on edge, but the release is a step in the right direction.

"I think it's kind of in the Jewish spirit to be optimistic. You know, we pray to God every day, and so far, our prayers are working. Hostages are coming home. We hope that more hostages will come home," Dubin said

He calls the release of the hostages a humanitarian pause.

"God willing, this humanitarian pause will continue. It's not a cease-fire. It's a humanitarian pause to get these hostages out of Gaza and back home to their families. So, God willing, that will continue," Dubin said.