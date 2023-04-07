Protesters call for more security at Oakland University

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Oakland University are taking their message to the picket lines calling on administrators to implement more safety measures.

Students are proposing for I.D. scanners.

They say it's a small step in the right direction to increase security measures.

"I just think the safety of my peers and professors is of utmost importance and I think that I.D. scanners would provide that safety for everyone," said junior Chloe Lebow.

"We are expanding our emergency text system to make it an opt-out system rather than opt-in, meaning, if you are a registered student, if you're a faculty member, if you're a staff member, you'll receive text messaging systems beginning this fall," said Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon.

The concerns come almost two months following the mass shooting at Michigan State University and students say they want to feel at ease as they travel to class.

"We are expanding also our outdoor loudspeaker system because we think it's important that people that are moving about campus outside also know about what's going on. So our outdoor loudspeaker system is going to be expanded," Gordon said.