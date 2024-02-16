Protesters gather at Michigan Capitol to call for cease-fire over Israel-Hamas war

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - About 100 protesters gathered on the Michigan Capitol lawn Friday afternoon to call for a cease-fire.

"Gazans deserve to have a quality of life," said Krista Phelps an organizer with the Abandon Biden Campaign. "So we're here today to encourage others to do some research and educate themselves on the Palestinian crisis, and hopefully we can get to their hearts as well."

Attendees of Friday's small rally are calling for a number of things, including a cease-fire in the fighting in Gaza and to voice their displeasure with President Joe Biden.

"We will stand, we will ask for a Democratic ballot, and then we want to let Joe Biden know we are not voting for you. We will bubble up the 'uncommitted.' End of the day, enough is enough, President Joe Biden. I voted for him, I cheered for him, now I am standing and calling for 'Defeat Biden.' No Biden, no more Biden," said Muhammad Alam, who attended Friday's rally.

The rally was sponsored by groups like Abandon Biden, the America Muslim Political Action Committee, and No More Biden. Phelps tells CBS News Detroit it doesn't matter to her that lawmakers weren't actually inside the Capitol during the rally. Lawmakers weren't in session.

She said she hopes their presence has an impact.

"We are here today to let our political leaders know that if they are not supportive of cease-fire and are not calling for a cease-fire when it comes time in November, they will not have our vote," said Phelps.