Proposed bill in Michigan outlines standards for pets outdoors

(CBS DETROIT) — We've already experienced arctic air this season and will again soon. Those conditions outside are dangerous not only for you but also for your pets.

That's why lawmakers in Lansing are trying to redefine what it means to have suitable shelter for animals.

"When we went out there, she was happy as can be, but cold and shivering," said Eastpointe animal control officer Ashley Sanchez.

Coco, who was recently liberated by Sanchez, lived outside on a short tether, protected from the elements by only a blue tarp.

"There wasn't even any grass. The dog, when it did rain, turned into mud, so she slept in the mud," Sanchez said.

The city of Eastpointe has a unique ordinance that protects outdoor pets during the winter.

"Dogs are not allowed to be outside under 42 degrees at all. It's quick to go outside to use the restroom and then right back in the house. They're not allowed to be they're not allowed to be unattended outside either. And from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. no dogs are allowed to be outside," Sanchez said.

Now, lawmakers are trying to change the law that only vaguely states a shelter must have three walls and a roof.

"My staff does not want to spend another winter finding dead dogs in the city of Detroit, and this better allows people to prepare and care for their pets when this weather changes," said Matt Pepper, president and executive director of Michigan Humane.

House Bill 6015 would clearly define what is suitable shelter for animals.

"A plastic barrel, that's not okay. If it's been modified, like with proper insulation and heating, then it is fine. There's just a whole long list of, you know, structures that are okay and not OK like the crawl space under your deck is not okay," said Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou.

The bill also states a doghouse must have dry bedding to provide insulation like straw.

During the winter, the safest place for your pets is inside, but if you can't bring them indoors, there are resources that can help protect them. Michigan Humane offers straw and igloos for free.

Supplies are limited, and there is a waitlist for igloos.

"If you see something that doesn't look right, report it. Don't assume that someone else is going to report it and let us know. Call your local authorities. Call Detroit, please. Call Detroit Animal Care and Control. Call Michigan Humane. We are here to help, and I'd rather go to 100 animals that that are going to be fine than miss the one that isn't," Pepper said.

The House Bill still needs to be voted on before the end of the current legislative session on Wednesday. If it doesn't pass, lawmakers have vowed to propose it again next year.

Advocates recommend that residents email or call their state representatives and senators to urge them to support House Bill 6015.

"When we see that any particular issue is getting a lot of calls or emails, we pay more attention to it," Tsernoglou said.

Coco was rescued just in time. Changing the law would help others like Coco before it's too late.

"It's just about making sure that we find her the right rescue placement so that she can find a better home," Sanchez said.