Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice.

On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services.

Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents.

Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

While Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step closer to creating change for a system they say failed this poor boy.

"These recent events have shined a spotlight on CPS and what we are seeing is nothing short of a disaster," said Michigan State Sen. Jim Runestad.

Runestad is pushing for change after Ethan Belcher's life was ripped away far too soon.

"If we're going to have any change on how things are done, we have to have transparency. The governor herself said we need to look into fixing this," Runestad said.

Right now in Michigan, the only people allowed access to records involving CPS cases are doctors, law enforcement and health officials. Runestad wants to add to that list by creating a new law.

"The bill is very simple. It adds in the credentialed media and a sitting member of the legislature as an exempted individual," he said.

Giving media and lawmakers information on otherwise restricted CPS cases, Runestad says due to privacy laws, this doesn't mean information would be allowed public.

In fact, it's currently a misdemeanor in the state if those details are released.

"That would still apply to the media or to a sitting legislature. So, there is protections there. Now whether that needs to have some loosening, that's the part committee process plays," Runestad said.

Ashley Belcher says a bill like this is crucial for moving forward.

"The system needs to change. We need to all work together to save babies everywhere. It bothers me a lot that things are swept under the rug and kept hush-hush," Belcher said.

But Runestad is confident his bill would add the necessary pressures to a system he says is majorly flawed.

"I personally think that if CPS knows that the legislature and the media have that ability to get information, that's going to go a long way towards them saying we don't want to have this ever repeated again because now it's not going to be able to be buried internally," said Runestad.

As far as what comes next for Runestad's bill, he says he hopes to get co-sponsors on Thursday and plans to introduce the bill on the senate floor Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Bob Wheaton released the following statement in response to Runestad's press conference:

"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) extends its deepest sympathies to the Belcher family during this extraordinarily difficult time and appreciates their advocacy for protecting children. MDHHS will continue to work daily with law enforcement, community partners and others on child abuse prevention services. The department endeavors to be as transparent as the law allows. Both state and federal law prohibit MDHHS from sharing specifics about Children's Protective Services (CPS) cases, including the Michigan Child Protection Law (MCL 722.627) and federal law 42 USC 671(a)(8). Confidentiality of CPS records has been part of state law for decades. The confidentiality requirement in state and federal law protects children who have been abused or neglected – and their siblings – from the additional trauma of having the intimate details of their alleged abuse and neglect made public. The department is always willing to work with our legislative partners to protect the well-being of children and families."