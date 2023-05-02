Michigan lawmakers propose anti-hate crime bills that seek "holistic solution," add additional protections

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hate crime laws haven't been updated in Michigan since the 1980s, and the landscape these days is pretty different.

Lawmakers in Lansing are working on legislation to better address hate crimes and provide prosecutors with the tools to effectively punish perpetrators.

"It's a four-part package, four-bill package," said State Rep. Ranjeev Puri. "A couple other bills in that package deal with institutional desecration but they also expand the ability for prosecutors to go after violence that is clearly riddled in hate and bigotry."

The package of bills would include hate crimes over things like sexual orientation and gender identity as well as people with disabilities, and would reclassify defacing a place of worship as a hate crime.

"It's very difficult to charge them as hate crimes right now," Puri said. "So a lot of crimes get charged under the same vandalism that you would if someone vandalized a house or a barn. This just modernizes our language to make sure that prosecutors have another tool to be able to deal with these and the heavy-handed nature that they deserve."

Puri introduced the legislation alongside state Representative Noah Arbit.

"The Michigan Hate Crime Act amends the current Ethnic Intimidation Act on the books. It makes it fit for purpose in the 21st century," Arbit said. "It keeps the main penalty the same, which is a maximum two-year felony with an optional fine. We actually reduced the fine a little bit. What we do have added is an aggravated felony which is a maximum of five years."

Puri tells CBS News Detroit the goal of this legislation isn't to put more people in jail. However, the punishment aspect of the bills is still being worked out.

"The goal is to find a holistic solution that will really be impactful in making sure that we are curbing these hate crimes," he said.

Puri said he welcomes his colleagues from across the aisle to support this legislation but so far none have signed on.