Prom Remodeled raises money for Detroit nonprofit

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - High school hit Detroit this weekend with adult prom, or in this case, prom remodeled.

A Detroit nonprofit called Life Remodeled hosted Prom Remodeled at the Durfee Innovation Society, the former Durfee Elementary-Middle School building.

"This is Life Remodeled's first prom ever, and this is going to be an annual event for us," says Chris Lambert, the CEO of Life Remodeled.

It's all in an effort to raise funds for the nonprofit that repurposes properties like Durfee into opportunities for families and individuals. Those include youth programs, workforce development and other wellness services.

Over 900 adults dressed to the nines and had the opportunity to view live entertainment, drink and eat, and mingle just like they did back in high school.

"It brings awareness to the community, it brings people together, especially post-COVID times, I think that's important is bringing people together," said Nicolina Smith & Karolina Marquis, two of the guests in attendance Saturday night.

