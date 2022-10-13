Project Search helps place high school students in jobs

Alec Cromptom has ambitions to be a news reporter one day.

Cromptom is enrolled in a program called Project Search, which is a job placement program for individuals with special needs.

"It's challenging, but it's fine," Crompton said.

Crompton gets to practice his skills inside of a classroom at Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

"I give reports about the updates that's happening during class," Crompton said.

Crompton had a lot to say about his teacher, Chris Evans.

"Chris is a great teacher," Crompton said.

Crompton and the four other students in the program believe Evans is somewhat of a super hero.

"There has been a joke that his name has been referenced to the actor that plays Captain America," Crompton said jokingly.

"I've been doing this for 10 years," said Chris Evans, the Teaching Coordinator at Project Search.

Evans said nothing in his teaching career has come close to he feeling he gets leading these kids in his classroom.

"I love it, I love it, you can see everyday they start to learn new skills," Evans explained.

October is Disability Awareness Employment month and inside the classroom, students like Crompton gets hands on education to help them hold down internships and then eventually jobs. The focus of their education is centered on being kind.

"Because the most important thing about working in this hospital or anywhere is how you treat people," Evans said.

Crompton currently has an internship inside Corewell Health where he does tasks like getting drinks for patients and restocking essential items in hospital rooms.

However, Crompton admits his dream job is to be a journalist.