Professional ice skater from Livonia performs in Disney on Ice

Livonia woman having her dreams play out on ice

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Having your dreams play out on ice is the reality for a local woman from Metro Detroit who is performing in "Disney on Ice" this weekend in Detroit.

"When I'm on the ice, I feel so free," said Madison DeLuca.

It's the place DeLuca feels most at home, the ice. The 27-year-old Livonia native has spent countless hours over the years practicing and perfecting her skating at the Artic Edge Arena in Canton, Michigan.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"I've done many, many hours here. I would come right here every day, put my music, my water, my tissue literally right here every day (giggles)," said DeLuca.

Beginning at three years old, DeLuca took her first glide on the ice. She says her older sister was an inspiration. A few years later, she started competing. It was after high school DeLuca's career took off.

"I'm here because my show, Disney on Ice, is at Little Caesars!" she said.

For ten years, DeLuca has performed with "Disney on Ice," a career that's taken her across the globe.

It's been a while since the professional skater has done a show in Michigan, her home state. For DeLuca, it's humbling.

"It's just such a big thing for me to play at home; it's so rewarding, so I get a little teary thinking about it for a good reason because I'm just so excited," said DeLuca.

Portraying the leading role of Moana, this Disney princess is looking forward to showing off her talents.

Pictured is Madison DeLuca speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio.

"I feel I relate to her so much. She's so determined, so grounded, she loves the ocean, which so do I, and she's also a little stubborn sometimes, which I can be too," said DeLuca.

A lifelong dream that's now a reality, one DeLuca hopes inspires others.

"I would say go for it. You never know where it could take you, and just sign up to learn to skate, get on the ice and have fun," she stated.

"Disney on Ice" is happening in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena now until Sunday, Sept. 24.