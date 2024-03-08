Watch CBS News
Pro boxer Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson charged with leading police on high-speed chase in Michigan

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Professional boxer Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson of Toledo has been charged with fleeing and eluding after allegedly leading Huron Township police on a high-speed chase. 

On the afternoon of Feb. 29, Huron Township police were traveling southbound on I-275 and Huron River Drive when they saw Anderson driving at a high rate of speed, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. While officers attempted several traffic stops, it is alleged that Anderson fled from police multiple times before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the center median on southbound I-275 and Sibley Road.

He was arraigned on March 2 on charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding and issued a $10,000 personal bond. 

Anderson holds a professional record of 16-0-0 with 15 knockouts. He is next scheduled to fight on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas. 

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 13. 

