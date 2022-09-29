Baldwin House and American House Senior Living holds private screening of Boblo Boats documentary for residents, families

(CBS DETROIT) - Released nationally earlier this month, the Baldwin House Senior Living and American House Dearborn is inviting residents and their families throughout Metro Detroit to a private screening to watch the Boblo Boats documentary.

The private screening of the documentary, narrated by Motown Legend Martha Reeves, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Reeves will also be there to talk to and take pictures with those attending.

Rob Gillette, CEO of Baldwin House, said, "We are reserving the Emagine Theater in Rochester Hills for our residents and their families so they can relive special memories and perhaps even literally see themselves in this unique Documentary. Our residents and their families deserve this wonderful opportunity, and we are pleased to make it happen."

The film includes footage of the boats in operation, characters who regularly sailed on and operated the boats, and newly discovered archival footage that has been digitized by the Detroit Historical Society.

Turning 81 years this past July, the Boblo Boats remain the two oldest passenger steamboats in the United States. They cruised the waters of the Detroit River en route to a unique amusement park.

The event will revive memories of the sailing to the iconic island during its heyday from decades ago. Both the SS Columbia and the Ste Claire have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Columbia is being restored as a traveling nautical museum. Filmmaker Aaron Schillinger says the Boblo Boats stood for so much more than a fun time like in 1945 when integration of the island was forced.

A video trailer of the film can be seen by clicking on this link.