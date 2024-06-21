Prince fans flock to downtown Minneapolis to celebrate 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain"

It's been 40 years since "Purple Rain" hit theaters It's been 40 years since "Purple Rain" hit theaters 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis will shut down after rush hour on Friday night, as thousands are expected to celebrate Prince and the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain."

First Avenue North from the front doors of the night club to Hawthorne Avenue and North Ninth Street between Ramp A and Hennepin Avenue will close for the celebration.

It's like a family reunion for most since Prince always said he did not have fans, but family who enjoyed his music.

While many took pictures and explored where Prince performed, others rushed to Prince's favorite music store, The Electric Fetus to add to their collection of all things Prince.

Roseann Warren came from London to connect with people who love Prince and his music.

Prince embraces Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film 'Purple Rain', 1984. Getty Images

"He's connected me to so many different people and they are now all best friends because of his music," Warren said.

"Coming here is like literally a spiritual experience borderline you're coming to the mecca of your musical pinnacle, so I love it. I love coming here," said Simon Stone, who flew in from Atlanta. "To be in First Avenue tonight to see the Revolution together is not just a dream come true it's a bucket list and it's probably going to be an electric moment for me in my adult life. I mean it's just going to be amazing I just can't wait."

For these fans, they never tire of the music or the movie.

"It's so iconic. It just an experience that we feel that we need to just keep on reliving it, " Warren said.

Downtown will be hopping and so will Paisley Park, all in honor of Prince Rogers Nelson and his music.

Fans are here from across the globe for the celebration at Paisley Park Friday and Saturday night. The Revolution perform Friday night at First Avenue. And at the State Theatre Saturday, Morris Day and The New Power Generation will perform.