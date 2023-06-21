After more than 50 years, "The Price is Right" leaves its iconic Television City studio for a new home

"The Price is Right" moves to new home "The Price is Right" leaves iconic Television City studio for new home 01:58

Los Angeles — At Hollywood's legendary Television City, change is in the air.

Since "The Price is Right" relaunched in 1972 with former host Bob Barker, the show has taped more than 9,500 episodes on the Television City lot in Los Angeles. However, now it's headed to a new home.

"I'll miss, like, the sense of history," current host and comedian Drew Carey told CBS News about the move.

"When I come in here it's just always felt like a nice, comfortable shoe," added Carey, who has hosted the show since 2007.

Memorable games like Plinko, Hole in One and the Showcase Showdown are all headed to a brand new stage in the nearby city of Glendale, located in the northeast L.A. metropolitan area.

"I grew up watching this show with my grandma every day, so it's a sad day for me for sure," said Amber Lancaster, a model on the show.

That was a sentiment echoed by show announcer George Gray, who is sad to see the show leaving Studio 33, the same stage that was used by the legendary "The Carol Burnett Show."

"If it was up to me, we wouldn't leave, you know," Gray said. "I mean, I love this history."

"The fact that I'm here and I'm the last one to host this 'Price is Right' here, and they're trusting me to move it along and start the whole stage again, I feel pretty good about that, a pretty good honor," Carey said.

The more modern studio in Glendale will be revealed this fall, where contestants will continue to "come on down" for many more seasons.