Man arraigned for assaulting Warren police officer during demonstration against Biden

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Maherr Salah Jaeran, 22, of Melvindale was arraigned in connection to assaulting a police officer, the Warren Police Department said Friday.

Jaeran was arrested following a demonstration against President Joe Biden during his visit to Warren to see the United Auto Workers on Feb. 1.

Before the event, about 200 demonstrators arrived to demonstrate against Biden, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

According to Dwyer, several demonstrators chose not to follow the directions given by officers.

Jaeran chose to escalate his behavior by blocking the motorcade route, walking in the street, and assaulting a female police officer, Dwyer said.

The bond was set at $5,000 and if posted, a GPS tether is required. Jaeran's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13. He has no previous criminal history, police said.