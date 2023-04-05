Watch CBS News
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in crash in St. Clair County

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning in St. Clair County.

At about 8 a.m., 911 callers reported a white pickup truck driving erratically near Wadhams Road and North and Lightle roads in Clyde Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

A 17-year-old boy from Port Huron, who was driving the pickup, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 28-year-old woman, who suffered fatal injuries. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 7:46 PM

