Pregnant woman, child injured in Westland crash

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been arrested after police say he caused a crash that injured a pregnant woman, her young child and several others in Westland.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on March 25. Police say officers pulled over a vehicle on Inkster Road near Cambridge for multiple traffic violations. Once officers began to approach the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 34 year-old Ryan Edward Smith of Detroit, fled the scene and eventually reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

As Smith continued on Inkster Road, he allegedly ran a red light and smashed into another car, causing a multi-vehicle crash. Multiple people were hurt, including a pregnant woman and her young child, who were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested and is facing several felony charges, including second-degree fleeing and eluding, operating with a suspended license causing serious impairment and habitual offender-fourth offense. He also was wanted on a felony warrant.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary exam on April 6.

