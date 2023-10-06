Pregnant dog found on side of road in Detroit with dead puppy hanging out of her
(CBS DETROIT) - A pregnant dog was rescued after she was found on the side of the side of a Detroit road in critical condition with a dead puppy hanging out of her.
The dog, who is now named Minnie, was rescued by the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, a nonprofit that works to pick up sick and injured stray dogs from the streets of Detroit.
Minnie was found in a bin on the side of Eight Mile Road, near Southfield Freeway after the rescue received a call about the dog.
According to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, Minnie was taken to a veterinary hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
Minnie survived the surgery, but her five unborn puppies did not. The rescue says she is doing great as she recovers.
To learn more about Minnie and how you can help support the rescue's mission, visit here.
