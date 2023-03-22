PR expert weighs in on social media influencer career

(CBS DETROIT) - According to Forbes, 1 in 4 kids nowadays say they want to pursue a career as a social media influencer. The job title also continues to top the list of career aspirations for up and coming adults.

Steven Cuoco is a working professional with more than 30 years of experience in the field of public relations and brand management. When we asked him how people can get started breaking into the field, his first piece of advice was for people to identify what they want to do.

"What are you most passionate about? There's a difference when you're passionate about something. There's flow when you have passion," Cuoco said.

Cuoco says answering simple questions is the first step at carving pout a successful career. He says its also important to know what you bring to the table first before you allow others to persuade you.

This social media manager says many people are inspired by others and what they see them doing, but it's important to not equate that with passion. With a passion project, he says it's something that will both motivate you and radiate from you naturally, allowing your God-given talents to shine through. The idea is that when you have passion, it created and establishes purpose.

"Most people have an idea of what they think the public should know or what they want people to know; whether they're considered private or not. Or they're following a certain trend, but is that trend in alignment with who you are," Cuoco said.

It's important to know who you are and what you think your purpose and vision is so that you have a clear vision for once you get too started.

"It's very simple. It starts with you. You don't need a book or to pay a lot of money to figure out who you are. Just sit back, relax and be interested to want to know more about who you are, and start from there," Cuoco said.