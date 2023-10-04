Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2 billion; Michigan's lucky lottery hotspots revealed

(CBS DETROIT) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to a staggering $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, Michiganders are dreaming big and looking for the luckiest spots in the state to purchase their tickets.

In the past year, Michigan has seen an incredible 12 separate million-dollar Powerball tickets sold. One of Detroit's most recent lucky spots was K&G Deli, where hopeful patrons believe they already hold the winning ticket.

"So it makes no sense for anybody else to play; it's in the pocket here. Go home, get you some rest, try again another year," said lottery player Miss Kay.

In Detroit, four separate million-dollar Powerball tickets have been sold over the past eleven years. These fortunate establishments include K&G Deli in 2022, Six Mile X-Press Party Store in 2021, Unique Food Market in 2013, and MLK Food Center in 2012.

Just this past Saturday, million-dollar winners were sold in Ionia and Fraser, adding to the state's growing list of Powerball success stories.

Michigan has seen its fair share of Powerball millionaires this year, with winning tickets sold in Livonia and Lansing, among other locations. But this particular Powerball prize is on an unprecedented scale, with a cash option alone worth a whopping $551.7 million.

When asked about their motivations for playing, players like Jonny Smith aptly replied, "Because I need that money."

Other lucky locations in Michigan have included the Shell gas station on Greenfield Road in Dearborn, the Meijer store in Sterling Heights, and the Sunoco gas station on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, all of which have sold million-dollar winners. Notably, a $2 million ticket was sold in Taylor at the Mobil gas station on Pelham Road.

This Powerball jackpot has made history as the first time back-to-back jackpot runs have generated grand prizes exceeding $1 billion.

Arlethea Barnes, another lottery player, expressed her aspirations, saying, "If I won a billion dollars, oh my God, I would most definitely invest it in my community."

However, the odds of winning such a colossal prize are incredibly slim, with a one-in-292.2-million chance of striking it rich in Wednesday's drawing.

