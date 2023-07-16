Powerball jackpot reaches $900 million

(CBS DETROIT) - Those who play the Powerball lottery are dreaming big as the jackpot has reached nearly a billion dollars for the next drawing.

Officials at the Michigan Lottery say the jackpot for the drawing on Monday, July 17, has reached over $900 million. It's the third largest in the game's history.

The jackpot has been growing since last April when someone in Ohio matched all the numbers and the Powerball to win $252.6 million.

The last time anyone in Michigan hit it big was on February 12, 2020, when Cristy Davis of Waterford won the $70 million jackpot.

The Powerball numbers are drawn each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.