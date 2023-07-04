Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot over $500 million ahead of Fourth of July

(CBS DETROIT) - The Powerball Jackpot is at $522 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

According to the Michigan Lottery officials, the cash option for the jackpot is $269.6 million, and if someone wins the prize tonight, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won in 2023.

The last time someone won a Powerball prize was in April. The player bought the ticket in Ohio and matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win the $252.6 million prize. 

Michigan Lottery officials say the last time a Michigan resident won the Powerball jackpot was in 2020. Cristy Davis, of Waterford, won a 70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and can be watched online here

In addition, the Mega Millions jackpot is $400 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, with the cash option at $205 million.

If someone wins this jackpot, it will be the third-largest jackpot won this year. It was last won in April when a ticket bought in New York matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $20 million prize.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, the last time the jackpot was won in Michigan was in January 2020. A lottery club in Oakland County won a $1.05 billion jackpot. 

Mega Millions drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings. 

For more information, visit here

