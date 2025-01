WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - About 350 DTE Energy customers in Wayne County will be affected by a planned power outage on Feb. 1.

The City of Wayne gave the announcement and shared a map, explaining that DTE crews need to conduct a load transfer. The scheduled power outage is expected to include 363 locations in the cities of Wayne and Romulus, and last from 10 to 11 a.m. that date.

About 350 DTE Energy customers, as shown in this map, will be included in a scheduled power outage Feb. 1, 2025. City of Wayne