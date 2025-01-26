Equipment problem leaves over 2,000 people without power, DTE Energy says

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Over 2,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Sunday afternoon due to reported equipment problems.

According to DTE Energy's outage map, over 1,000 Rochester Hills residents have been without power since 6:26 a.m.

In Westland, the outage map shows over 1,000 residents lost power just before 9:30 a.m.

The company says an equipment problem caused both outages.

Power is expected to be restored in Westland around 3 p.m., according to the company. It's unknown when power will be restored in Rochester Hills.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.