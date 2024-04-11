Potato salad distributed in Michigan recalled due to undeclared egg

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan company is recalling its potato salad product due to undeclared egg caused by incorrect labeling, officials said.

The Kowalski Simply Sides- Jack's Potato Salad has been recalled due to undeclared egg caused by incorrect labeling. FDA

Home Style Foods Inc., in Hamtramck, voluntarily recalled 43 cases of its "Kowalski Simply Sides - Jack's Potato Salad."

The product was distributed to 25 stores in Michigan, including 21 Kroger stores, Diamond Dot Market, Holiday Market Royal Oak, Larry's Foodland and Tenuta's Market, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The potato salad is labeled on the top and front as the correct Jack's Potato Salad product, but the label on the back is incorrectly labeled as "Very Berry Strawberry." The recalled products have a sell-by date of April 29, 2024.

There have been no reported illnesses in connection to this product.

The error was discovered during a routine documentation review by Quality Assurance.