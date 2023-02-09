Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered

"It's just shocking," said Jonathan Mooney, a Dearborn resident.

Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn Police raced to the intersection of Penn and Pardee.

The U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle.

The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police.

"I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park," Mooney said.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5'8, weighing 200 lbs.

The US Postal Police are offering a cash reward up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.