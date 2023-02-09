Watch CBS News
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

"It's just shocking," said Jonathan Mooney, a Dearborn resident. 

Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn Police raced to the intersection of Penn and Pardee. 

The U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. 

The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police.  

"I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park," Mooney said. 

The suspect was described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5'8, weighing 200 lbs. 

The US Postal Police are offering a cash reward up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. 

If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. 

Gino Vicci
gino-vicci-cicarella-aug1722-caf-7137.jpg

Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

