2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Port Huron

By Sara Powers

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in the murder of a 19-year-old in Port Huron Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Port Huron officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lapeer Avenue on a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a victim, a 19-year-old man of Port Huron, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Officers found two subjects, 15-year-old boys from Detroit, in the area that matched the description of the suspect and their accomplice. After a brief chase on foot, they were taken into custody. 

In addition, officers searched the neighborhood where the shooting took place and found a gun that was possibly used during the incident.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at  (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383. To leave an anonymous tip, people should contact the CAPTURE Hotline (810) 987-6688, emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app on Apple or Android devices.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:50 AM

