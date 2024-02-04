Suspect arrested after hours long standoff, shooting at police, Port Huron authorities say

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After a 15-hour standoff, a suspect was arrested after barricading himself inside a home, the Port Huron Police Department said Saturday.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Chestnut St. for a domestic violence incident where a 23-year-old man fired a round from a handgun after an altercation with his family, police said.

Family members were able to leave the home before police arrived except for a 16-year-old who was able to escape after being held against her will, investigation shows.

The barricaded suspect was armed with multiple firearms, firing several rounds, and not complying with police commands to come out, the department said.

While the suspect was barricaded, he continued to shoot from inside the home at police, investigators said.

The suspect exited the home which now has extensive damage and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was wearing body armor had access to several firearms and was able to shoot a drone used by tactical teams to shoot at a Michigan State Police armored vehicle, resulting in minor damage, police said.

During the time of the standoff, a shelter-in-place was enforced but has since been lifted.

Anyone with information can call police at 810-984-8415 and anonymous tips can be called into at 810-987-6688.