Pontiac man in wheelchair shot with pellets in drive-by

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who used a pellet gun to fire on a man in a wheelchair early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the incident happened shortly after midnight on July 15.

The 30-year-old victim was on the sidewalk on Bennett Street at Baldwin in Pontiac as he was wheeling himself to the gas station when a small, tan sedan pulled up beside him.

The victim told deputies that the suspect fired several pellets. The occupants of the car then laughed and shouted at the man before driving away.

The victim was struck several times and suffered multiple minor wounds.

He was treated at a local hospital.

"It is reprehensible that someone would do such a cowardly and despicable thing to an individual in a wheelchair, and they need to be held accountable," Bouchard said in a press release from the Sheriff's Department.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Tips are being taken at 1-800-SPEAK UP.