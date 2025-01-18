Pontiac man dead in crash involving a stopped vehicle, street sign and tree, sheriff says

Woman found shot to death inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side and more top stories

Pontiac, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 52-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a stopped vehicle, street sign and tree Friday night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Auburn Road, near South Francis and South Sanford Streets in Pontiac.

The Pontiac man was driving a Dodge Ram truck eastbound on Auburn Road, struck a Chevrolet Blazer and continued through a red light, authorities say. The truck then left the road and hit a crosswalk signal pole and tree before coming to a stop in a field.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Blazer was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash may have been caused by a possible medical event experienced by the man.

He allegedly wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors, authorities say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.