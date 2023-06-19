Pontiac man arrested after windows smashed with landscaping rocks at several Royal Oak businesses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection to a string of incidents at several Royal Oak businesses in which the windows were smashed with landscaping rocks, police said.

At about 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, Royal Oak police officers were dispatched to Bourlier's Barbecue and Fireplace at 32128 Woodward Ave. after it was reported that a white man threw a rock at the business.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the window of the business and a vehicle in its parking lot had been damaged.

They located and arrested the suspect, a 41-year-old Pontiac man.

Royal Oak police continued investigating and discovered eight other businesses on Woodward Ave. also had windows damaged.

This destruction of property includes the Village Jeep car dealership, where the suspect is accused of breaking the windows of 29 vehicles.

Here are the other businesses that were targeted in this string of crimes:

Former Solo Records (30118 Woodward Ave.)

248 Garage (30642 Woodward Ave.)

Roby Law Firm (32022 Woodward Ave.)

ATI Physical Therapy (31372 Woodward Ave.)

Poesy (32184 Woodward Ave.)

Former Grand Rapids Bedding (32222 Woodward Ave.)

Each business reported that rocks had broken windows between 5:50 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. on June 10.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect was turned over to medical professionals over mental health concerns.