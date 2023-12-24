Watch CBS News
Pontiac man arraigned for possessing explicit underage material

By Gabrielle Dawson

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Justin Newton, 43, of Pontiac, was arraigned Saturday on multiple felonies relating to possession of child sexually explicit material, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. 

Early Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant on Bennet Street after investigating a tip received in early October. 

Newton was taken into custody after investigators from the Sheriff's Office Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) processed a laptop and mobile device belonging to him, the sheriff's office said. 

A large quantity of images and videos showing underage individuals in a sexually explicit manner was found, investigators said. 

Investigators presented the case to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office where the following charges were issued against Newton: 

  • Five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually explicit material
  • Five counts of using a computer in the commission of a crime 

Bond was denied for Newton, deputies said. 

A probable cause is scheduled for Jan. 4 and a preliminary exam for Jan. 11.

