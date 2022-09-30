Pontiac home renovated to help people recovering from substance abuse

Home renovated to help people recovering from substance abuse

(CBS DETROIT) - Mark Hansel says his lifestyle in the past led him down a dark road.

He says the grips of alcohol abuse had him in a spiral.

"Drinking everyday alcohol you know, a fifth, sometimes more," Hansel said.

Eighteen months ago, Hansel enrolled in the Life Skills Program with Grace Centers of Hope and found something he hasn't had in a long time.

Peace and sobriety.

"I certainly wasn't doing a very good job with running my life and this is where it got me, Pontiac Grace Centers of Hope and they showed me a way, you know," Hansel said.

He's now one of five men back on their feet and moving into a newly renovated historic home in Pontiac.

"It's a little overwhelming too," Hansel said.

"I mean everything's brand new in there and nicest place I've ever lived in."

The renovation is part of the GCH After Care Program, designed to help recovering addicts transition into a life of independence.

The non-profit has remodeled 54 homes, growing its Little Grace Village community.

A community the organization's C.E.O. Pastor Kent Clark says reflects what it means to have a second chance.

"If you've been out in the drug culture for three, four, five, maybe more years than that and then get off of what is not happiness or joy or peace, get off the drugs and start to become a productive citizen, get your life back," Clark said.

"Change from the inside out. We see that happen."