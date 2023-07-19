Political parties react after Michigan attorney general charges 16 Republicans with elector fraud
(CBS DETROIT) - More than a dozen individuals have been charged by the Attorney General's Office with election fraud.
Those charged range from Republican operatives to activists, the mayor of Wyoming, and even a Shelby Township Clerk.
These are the individuals facing charges:
- Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover
- William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City
- Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc
- Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren
- Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township
- John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix
- Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton
- Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti
- Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit
- Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford
- James Renner, 76, of Lansing
- Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms
- Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw
- Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield
- Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans
- Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office, each defendant is charged with:
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,
- Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,
- Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.
"I truly believe these charges are politically charged," said Rocky Raczkowski, a former Republican State Representative.
Meanwhile, Democrats are rejoicing over the decision to charge these individuals.
"I am so grateful our attorney general stepped up and issued charges against these folks, said LaVora Barnes, the current Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.
"These republicans attempted to undermine the very foundation of our democracy pretending they were indeed the duly elected electors knowing that they weren't. It's shocking to me that it happened in the first place."
However, Raczowski said he believes these individuals are being targeted politically.
"And this attorney general is using politics to prosecute people," Raczowski said.
Raczkowski said they may have made a mistake by certifying the electors, however, he said they did not break the law.
"I highly recommend that none of these defendants take a plea deal and that they fight this," he said.
Back in March, the federal government opened its own investigation into election fraud allegations. No charges have been filed.
