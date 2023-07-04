Watch CBS News
Local News

Police recover snake at Detroit gas station

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023 04:24

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police officers recovered a snake at a gas station over the weekend. 

Police say the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at a Mobil gas station at 2010 East Jefferson Avenue. 

Officers responded to the gas station after receiving a call about a snake in the parking lot. 

According to the Detroit Police Department, the officer that responded was familiar with handling snakes. 

They are unsure how the snake ended up in the parking lot.

It was taken to Lou's Pet Shop in Grosse Pointe. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 11:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.