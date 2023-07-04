Police recover snake at Detroit gas station

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police officers recovered a snake at a gas station over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at a Mobil gas station at 2010 East Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded to the gas station after receiving a call about a snake in the parking lot.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the officer that responded was familiar with handling snakes.

They are unsure how the snake ended up in the parking lot.

It was taken to Lou's Pet Shop in Grosse Pointe.