Police: Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting outside Southfield hotel; suspect dead

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, and another person was critically injured in a shooting outside the Detroit Marriott Southfield Hotel Monday morning.

Southfield police say the suspect tracked down his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend to the hotel and waited for them to exit the building. At about 9:24 a.m. the suspect shot both victims multiple times in the hotel's parking lot.

The woman's current boyfriend, a 41-year-old man, is in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Camaro. Police were able to track the suspect down in Detroit and boxed in the Camaro around 12:30 p.m.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren says the suspect lowered the top of his Camaro and officers attempted to engage him. Barren says the suspect reached for an assault rifle and police shot and killed the suspect.