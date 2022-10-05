Police therapy dog passes away after battle with cancer

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne Police has announced the death of the department's therapy dog, Zeke, who passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer.

The department says Zeke loved every minute of his job and everyone misses him terribly. They also thanked the community for their ongoing support.

Zeke inspired many other therapy dog programs at other police departments across metro Detroit.

Wayne Police say this will not be the last therapy dog for the department.