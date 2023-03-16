Suspect arrested after police seize fentanyl, cocaine, cash in Detroit raid
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and a firearm were seized from a home in Detroit on Monday.
According to Michigan State Police, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) and the St. Clair Shores Police Department executed a search warrant at the home and found more than a kilo of fentanyl, which was divided into 0.1 grams and packaged in lottery ticket folds. The fentanyl was split into more than 5,000 doses, estimated to be worth between $10 to $20 ($50,000 minimum street value).
They also found 85 grams of cocaine, one pistol and $4,800 in cash.
Police say the suspect, who was arrested, was being investigated in connection with a fatal overdose involving fentanyl.
"Our narcotic teams are continuing to focus on fentanyl and the criminals looking to poison our communities," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "The amount of time it took to individually wrap these lotto slips shows they don't care what happens as long as there is a profit."
