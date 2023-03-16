Suspect arrested after police seize fentanyl, cocaine, cash in Detroit raid

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and a firearm were seized from a home in Detroit on Monday.

According to Michigan State Police, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) and the St. Clair Shores Police Department executed a search warrant at the home and found more than a kilo of fentanyl, which was divided into 0.1 grams and packaged in lottery ticket folds. The fentanyl was split into more than 5,000 doses, estimated to be worth between $10 to $20 ($50,000 minimum street value).

They also found 85 grams of cocaine, one pistol and $4,800 in cash.

Police seize fentanyl wrapped in lottery tickets in Detroit, as well as crack cocaine and cash. Michigan State Police

Police say the suspect, who was arrested, was being investigated in connection with a fatal overdose involving fentanyl.

"Our narcotic teams are continuing to focus on fentanyl and the criminals looking to poison our communities," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "The amount of time it took to individually wrap these lotto slips shows they don't care what happens as long as there is a profit."