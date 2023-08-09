Police seize 8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police seized 8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Detroit Tuesday under a narcotics investigation.

Michigan State Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $80,000 and were seized by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) and the FBI.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending on the suspect.

MSP did not release any additional information.