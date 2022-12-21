Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.

Police say expensive items were also taken from the home.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.