Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. 

puppies-stolen-detroit.jpg
Police seek tips after puppies were stolen from a Detroit home. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.

Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM

