Police seek suspects in armed robbery of Ann Arbor man

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a 28-year-old man Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at about 8:30 p.m. near W. Madison and 2nd streets.

The victim was walking in the area and talking on his cell phone when he was pushed to the ground by an unknown man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the suspect was pointing a gun at the victim when two more suspects approached and asked the 28-year-old for his phone and wallet.

The victim gave the suspects his phone and told them he didn't have his wallet.

According to police, before leaving the location, the suspects told the victim they would shoot him if he followed.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound on 3rd Street from W. Madison Street.

Police say the victim reported the incident after he returned home. He was not injured.

The victim's stolen phone was recovered on the corner of W. Madison Street and 3rd Street.

According to police, K9 units tried to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has doorbell cameras that could have caught footage of the incident, they are asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.