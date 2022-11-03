Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed.

Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols.

Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.