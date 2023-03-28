Police seek suspect after 51-year-old woman carjacked at Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a gas station carjacking.

The suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking at a gas station in the 10200 block of Rosa Parks Blvd (left) and the vehicle involved in the carjacking (right). Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Sunoco gas station in the 10200 block of Rosa Parks Blvd.

Police say the suspect approached a 51-year-old woman, who was in her white 2013 Cadillac SRX, and he demanded her vehicle.

The victim complied, and the suspect left the gas station in her vehicle, traveling northbound on Rosa Parks Blvd.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to Detroit police, the suspect is described as a man in his 40s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-colored surgical mask and black clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.