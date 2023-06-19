Police searching for 76-year-old missing endangered Ann Arbor man

Jack Werner Ann Arbor Police Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old missing endangered man last seen Sunday.

Police say Jack Werner was last seen on Sunday, June 18, walking away from his residence in the 600 block of 3rd St. He has dementia.

Werner was last seen wearing jeans with a dark green jacket and a Hawaiian shirt.

According to police, he is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 lbs., with white/gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.