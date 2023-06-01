Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing 14-year-old Detroit girl

/ CBS Detroit

Asiya Murphy Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Asiya Murphy was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, in the 12000 block of Heyden.

Police say Murphy left her aunt's house without permission and did not return.

She was wearing a gray bonnet, a burgundy Nickelodeon shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe her as being 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. 

First published on June 1, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

