Police searching for missing 14-year-old Detroit girl

Asiya Murphy Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Asiya Murphy was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, in the 12000 block of Heyden.

Police say Murphy left her aunt's house without permission and did not return.

She was wearing a gray bonnet, a burgundy Nickelodeon shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe her as being 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.