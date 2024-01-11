Authorities search for missing 26-year-old Wayne State University student

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne State Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 26-year-old student who has been missing since Monday.

Andrew Tyler Watkins Wayne State University

Andrew Tyler Watkins was last seen in the morning on Jan. 8, when he was dropped off on the university's campus.

Police say Watkins last spoke to family members on Tuesday.

He is a resident of the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, but he hasn't checked into his room for the winter semester yet and was scheduled to start classes today, Thursday, Jan. 11

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne State Police Department at 313-577-2222.