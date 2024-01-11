Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities search for missing 26-year-old Wayne State University student

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne State Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 26-year-old student who has been missing since Monday. 

andrew-tyler-watkins.png
Andrew Tyler Watkins Wayne State University

Andrew Tyler Watkins was last seen in the morning on Jan. 8, when he was dropped off on the university's campus. 

Police say Watkins last spoke to family members on Tuesday. 

He is a resident of the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, but he hasn't checked into his room for the winter semester yet and was scheduled to start classes today, Thursday, Jan. 11

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne State Police Department at 313-577-2222.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 9:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.