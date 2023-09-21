Police search for vehicle that struck 20-year-old woman in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last month.
Police say the woman was struck on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Fairmount and Schoenherr. DPD says the vehicle, described as a white Hummer, fled the scene and traveled toward Eight Mile Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.
The vehicle has a missing passenger-side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
