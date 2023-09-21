Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for vehicle that struck 20-year-old woman in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate two separate crimes: fatal shooting and deadly hit-and-run
Detroit police investigate two separate crimes: fatal shooting and deadly hit-and-run 00:48

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Police say the woman was struck on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Fairmount and Schoenherr. DPD says the vehicle, described as a white Hummer, fled the scene and traveled toward Eight Mile Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

The vehicle has a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

detroit-police-deadly-hummer-hit-and-run-suspect-vehicle
The Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last month. Detroit Police Department

First published on September 20, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.