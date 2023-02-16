Police search for suspect after Pontiac man fatally shot in his apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest after a Pontiac man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Donald James Whitfield.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the 60 block of Fireside Lane at the North Hill Farms Apartment Complex.

Deputies responded to reports of a man who had been shot inside his apartment.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, they found Whitfield on the floor of his apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Deputies and responding emergency medical personnel conducted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Whitfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

A reward of $2,000 will be paid for the information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.