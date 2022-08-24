Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Suspects wanted in connection to a physical altercation and fatal shooting in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. 

Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.

Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. 

The victim was fatally wounded.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

