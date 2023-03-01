Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault on a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus in November.

🚨 Assault

When: 11/4/2022; 9:30PM

Where: Area of Grand River and Wyoming

We're looking for a suspect in an assault that occurred on a DDOT bus in November 2022. If you recognize the person photographed, please call 313-596-5240. pic.twitter.com/ruwYHnQ2lx — DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) February 28, 2023

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the area of Grand River and Wyoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.