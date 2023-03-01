Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault on a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus in November.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the area of Grand River and Wyoming.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.
