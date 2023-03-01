Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault on a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus in November.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the area of Grand River and Wyoming. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 2:30 PM

