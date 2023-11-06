Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing for a week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Kai Elliot, who has been missing for a week.

The teen was last seen at about 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the 15400 block of Marlowe. Police say she left her home without permission and failed to return.

Kai is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 115-120 pounds, with brown eyes and bleached blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, turquoise and blue jogging pants, and white and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.